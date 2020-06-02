Travel Michigan Vice President Discusses Future of Michigan Tourism Industry

Governor Whitmer lifted the state’s safer-at-home order on Monday.

That was welcome news for Michigan’s tourism industry.

Dave Lorenz is the Vice President of Travel Michigan. He says many people will likely plan summer trips within the state and look for activities where they can practice social distancing.

“This is going to encourage people to go to lesser known, lesser traveled places to socially distance. Maybe it will also get people to do things that are better for them physically like more hiking through trails and getting outside and being more active and being outside is something we’re all going to want to do,” said Lorenz.

That’s welcome news for places like The River in Traverse City. They’re preparing to for rentals of things like bikes, kayaks and paddle boards later this month.

“We anticipate that it will be very popular because it’s the perfect social distancing activity, recreating outdoors, you’ve got plenty of space, you don’t have to worry about being on top of each other,” said Owner Tawny Hammond.

The summer travel season may be shorter this year, but Lorenz believes people are ready to start visiting other areas around the state again.

“I think there’s been a general awakening to the fact that people really miss being able to get around Michigan. I think there’s going to be a better appreciation for the state of Michigan for a travel destination and as a beautiful place to live work and play,” said Lorenz.