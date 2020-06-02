Social Media Group Giving Gifts of Fun, Surprise and Wine

A local social media collaboration is spreading some love, happiness, and wine throughout the Wexford and Missaukee area. They are apart of – Wexford/Missaukee Knock & Wine Group – and they are your friendly neighborhood ‘wine fairies’.

Their mission is to surprise those within the group with care packages that contain anything from wine and candy to dog treats and kid’s toys. If you want to join the fun, all you have to do is (1) live in the Wexford and Missaukee area, (2) ask to ‘join’ their group, (3) post your address and your drink of choice and food favorites, (4) you will randomly receive a gift from your fellow group members.

The whole point of this is to continue the circle of giving and get connected with community members.

“It’s just the idea of getting out of the house, meeting new friends and meeting the neighbor that you might not have met before, and just spreading love, joy, and feeling grateful.” stated the Knock & Wine Group organizer, Megan Godell. “It’s just what they needed especially with everything that’s been going on and everyone being at home and stuck at home. You know, it’s just an outlet”.

The group is limited to adults 21 & older.

For more information about the Wexford/Missaukee Knock & Wine Group – click here