Sanford Flagpole Memorial Wrecked in Historic Flood

Two weeks ago, the failure of the Edenville Dam sent a flash flood into parts of Midland County, destroying homes, business and one special community monument.

Two years ago, Kim Burgess helped create the Sanford Flagpole Memorial Monument.

She is the mother of U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Ryan J. Burgess, who was killed in Iraq in 2006.

“It was a symbol,” says Burgess. “Of how thankful we were of our veterans and those that have served out country and how thankful we are our freedoms and for what we have.”

After the catastrophic floods that swept through Sanford, the memorial was left in ruins.

“I walked up to it and I just, I can’t even explain to you, I just felt like I had let our veterans down,” says Burgess. “I sat here, and I cried for what felt like forever.”

Kim says at first she felt defeated but then a feeling of hope returned.

“I stood up and I shook it off and said, ‘you know what we’re going to rebuild, we’re going to do this, we’re going to give this back to our veterans they deserve this,” says Burgess.

The Sanford Flagpole Memorial Monument originally held seven flags, five for each branch of service. A few of those flags were found, but the rest, lost in the destruction.

Burgess is asking if those who find the missing flags for them to return them. She plans to use the recovered the flags to build a greater memorial for those who fought for freedom and the first responders who kept everyone safe during the floods.

“It’s just a memory, it’s just a memory of the old monument but also the devastation this town’s gone through and the recovery that this town’s going through,” says Burgess.

She says there is a GoFundMe that has reached nearly $40,000 to rebuild the memorial.

If you would like to donate, click here.