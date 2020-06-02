Pres. Trump Threatens Military Force Against Protesters

A mix of peaceful protests and riots continue across the U.S. in the wake of the death of George Floyd, which medical examiners have officially ruled a homicide.

It comes as President Trump says he wants a crack down on looting and violent protesters.

For more than a week straight, protesters have taken to the streets calling for justice. Thousands of arrests have been made across the country so far and several protests have turned deadly.

But as demonstrations continue from every corner of the nation, the president says he will be using military force to put a stop to the violent outbreaks and looting.

“I am dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults and the destruction of property,” the president said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responded to the president’s remarks by calling for a different approach.

“It was galling because we are at a point in time where people need hope and unity and a strategy to pull people together and to save lives,” she said.

Twenty-three states, as well as Washington, D.C., have called on the National Guard to help police.

Protests have even started popping up outside of the U.S.

People marched in front of the U.S. embassy in Dublin on Monday to lend their voices to the Black Lives Matter movement.

They were joined by marches in Paris, Amsterdam, and several other cities.

Organizers of the Paris protests say they “fully relate to the struggle of the American people, especially the young.”

President Trump received mixed reactions on Monday for his trip to visit a church that was partially burned in a Sunday protest.

The president walked less than a mile to view the damaged, boarded up Saint John’s Episcopal Church in D.C., where he posed for a photo while holding bible.

Some are criticizing the move—as the military police and the Secret Service forcefully dispersed peaceful protesters at nearby Lafayette Park.

They used tear gas and rubber bullets before the president made the trip over.