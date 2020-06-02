Oceana, Newaygo Counties See Spike in COVID-19 Cases

While there may be a decrease in COVID-19 cases, Oceana and Newaygo counties have actually seen an increase.

District Health Department Number 10, who serves both counties, says there’s been a jump in their cases since May 1.

They attribute the cases to a lack of social distancing and people being asymptomatic.

Even though Governor Whitmer has lifted Michigan’s stay at home order, officials at DHD#10 say precautions still need to be taken.

“It’s summer and it’s beautiful and people want to get out and about and enjoy life,” said Public Information Officer Jeannine Taylor. “This opening up doesn’t mean that it isn’t still out there, and the potential is still there to get the virus.”

To find a testing site near you, click here.