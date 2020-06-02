MTM On The Road: Mariah, Pier Pressure Charter Fishing Help Customers Reel in Some Trout, Salmon

Charter fishing is a great way to get out on the water this summer and maybe even bring home some dinner.

Mariah and Pier Pressure Charter Fishing is owned by a father-son duo whose goal is to catch more than just fish, but memories too.

Wes and Bob Smith have been fishing out of the Leland area for a combined of about 40 years.

From May to October, they can host up to eight people on board their boats and help reel in some trout and salmon.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie head out on the water to catch some trout and learn more about the basics of charter fishing.