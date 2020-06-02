Morel Mushroom Hunting: Northern Michigan Rite of Passage

Morel Mushroom hunting is a rite of passage here in Northern Michigan. Something that people can look forward to after a long, cold winter. Paul Salvatore, a professional forager, and Mycologist at Wild Mitten Mycology puts it simply, “Getting out and hiking and enjoying the fresh air in nature is the reward— finding the mushroom on top of that is just a bonus.”

If you’ve ever gone hunting for Morels you know it can be downright frustrating… They are not easy to come by. “They are so elusive I would say almost mysterious and romantic and so hard to find it’s like finding a gem or a diamond— a hidden treasure I would say,” explains Salvatore.

So for spotting them— good luck! They have a natural camouflage that helps them blend in with their environment. ”One piece of advice I’ll give you is don’t be discouraged— keep looking,” says Salvatore.

They rarely grow singular so be sure to look around. You may just hit the mycology jackpot! Paul says, “They are a really coveted delicacy and the price range definitely depends on the season.” Meaning for just one pound you could score $30-$60 if the demand is there.

We walked away with 2 dozen Morels and a deeper appreciation for Mother Nature. If you would like to connect with Paul at Wild Mitten Mycology, click here.