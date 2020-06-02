Melissa Smith Cooks Tofu Tacos & Spicy Side Dish

The best part about tacos is they’re versatile and the list can be endless for toppings and ingredients. Melissa Smith welcomes us back into her kitchen in Traverse City where she’s cooking one of her favorite plant-based taco recipes with tofu and an array of vegetables and legumes.

The great part about tofu which is soy-based, is that unlike meat, it doesn’t take long to cook and can actually be ready within minutes. It also takes on the flavor of whatever you add to it, so taco seasoning is perfect for creating tofu crumbles for tacos.

The plant-based food also can be paired with vegetables, beans, rice, quinoa or whatever options fit your taste buds.

Here are the ingredients Melissa used in her tofu taco dish:

One 16 oz tofu block (more than one block depending on serving size)

1/2 cup chopped cucumbers

1/2 cup chopped white onions

Fresh spinach

Taco seasoning to be added to the tofu crumbles

One can garbanzo beans (black beans work too)

One cup quinoa to cups water

Coconut oil or some type of oil for cooking pan

Salsa

Tortilla chips

Soft shell tacos

Hard shell tacos

Steps for putting the tofu tacos together: