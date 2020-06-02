Ludington Man Admits to Stealing From SS Badger Ferry Company

A Mason County man has admitted to stealing up to $3.5 million from the SS Badger ferry and other financial companies.

Paul Piper was the longtime financial controller of Lake Michigan Carferry and Pere Marquette Shipping Company.

That’s the company that operates the ferry that goes between Ludington and Wisconsin.

Piper admitted to stealing between $550,000 and $3.5 million between the Carferry and financial institutions.

Piper over-rode normal accounting systems and wrote checks to himself and two of his businesses: Piper Tax and Accounting and Piper Group.

He forged the signatures of company owners on those checks and used a signature stamp.

Piper also filed false personal income tax returns to the IRS.

Paul Piper must now pay more than $363,000 to the IRS in past due taxes, plus penalties and interest.

He will also be sentenced later in August and faces up to 30 years in prison.