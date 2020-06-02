Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Victims of Edenville, Sanford Dam Failures

Another lawsuit was filed after dam failures in mid-Michigan last month.

Two law firms filed a lawsuit on behalf of victims of the Edenville and Sanford dam failures.

Two weeks ago, water overtook the dams resulting in catastrophic floods.

This is separate from the class action lawsuit we told you about last week.

This is a mass tort lawsuit and it allows individual property owners to be compensated by their individual situation, rather than as a group.

The lawsuit claims negligence led to the failures.