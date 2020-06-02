Good Reads from Brilliant Books: Wondrous Rex by Patricia MacLachlan

Anthony Ascione, from Brilliant Books in Traverse City, gives us another excellent reading recommendation – Wondrous Rex by Patricia MacLachlan.

This book is an adorable story ideal for a middle school level reader and will inspire those who do read Wondrous Rex – to start writing their own stories. It’s about a girl who’s aunt is a writer, and wants to follow in her footsteps to ultimately become a famous author.

Just like many authors, the little girl gets ‘writer’s block’, and feels like giving up. Then, one day a little helper named Rex shows up, helps her discover and develops her passion for writing, and becomes her muse.

