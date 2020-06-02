Former McLaren Northern Michigan Employee Charged with Embezzlement

A former McLaren Northern Michigan employee is facing 15 felony charges related to embezzling from the hospital.

Marilea Rogers was a senior developing and marketing specialist at the hospital.

According to court documents, Rogers used her company credit card several times for personal transactions. She’s accused of making purchases for her children’s hockey programs, school expenses, and other personal items.

Rogers is also accused of forging her superior’s signature on mileage reports.

Court documents says Rogers also created 2 PayPal accounts and used her hospital credit card to transfer money to them.

“We are grateful to the Petoskey Department of Public Safety and the Emmet County Prosecutor’s Office for their hard work on this investigation,” said McLaren Regional Vice President for Marketing and Business Development Magen Samyn in a statement. “No patient care funds or foundation funds were compromised and the situation will not affect services, rates, or care offered to our patients. McLaren Northern Michigan continues to operate with the same integrity that is has been known for in our community.”