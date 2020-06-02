For the Community, By the Community Podcast – NAMI Grand Traverse

There’s no question the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on our lives physically, emotionally, and mentally. From the isolation of staying at home to coping with the loss of a loved one or a job, taking care of your mental health is extremely important and there are some great resources right here in northern Michigan.

This month on the For the Community, By the Community Podcast, we learn all about the National Alliance on Mental Illness’ Grand Traverse chapter with board secretary, Paula McLain.



To learn more about NAMI, visit here.

You can reach out to NAMI by email or by phone at 231-944-8448.