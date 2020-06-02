Pentwater Farmer Lends a Hand to Convenience Store Owner

Starting a business is no easy feat, especially during a pandemic, but a Pentwater farmer is helping out a convenience store in Ruby Creek with getting their store up and running.

Ruby Creek Store owner Chancey Madema bought the store last Friday and has found it hard to keep the store shelves stocked with inventory.

Lori Green of Green Ventures Farm found out about Chancey’s struggle, and decided to donate some asparagus for his store that he could sell, and keep the profits, too.

“It’s an honor,” said Chancey. “People are still out there that are good and they want to help the community and help a small business.”

Lori said she knows how tough it is to start out in business, so she feels good helping Chancey out.

“I like people and I like to see people succeed,” said Lori. “I believe in being an entrepreneur.”

Lori promised to donate over 1000 pounds of asparagus to Chancey for his business.