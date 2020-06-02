Cadillac to March for Criminal Justice Reform

In the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis Police custody, the city of Cadillac has approved plans for a march on Saturday.

It’s a march for criminal justice reform organized by Cadillac resident David Mung. The Cadillac City Council gave its unanimous stamp of approval on Monday.

The event’s Facebook description says it will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Cadillac Pavilion with speeches and testimonials, then the march will begin at 2 p.m.

But there are a few requirements: this will be a peaceful protest.

“We will be standing for our brothers and sisters across this country whose voices need desperately to be heard,” the Facebook post says. “If we riot, the chaos will drown out the message.”

And since the U.S. is still fighting off a global pandemic, people are told to bring a mask, “bring a mask for your neighbor,” and comply with social distancing as best they can.

The march is described as a collaboration; community leaders, elected officials and public safety officers will all be there. And members of the community are invited to say their piece at 3:30 p.m. for a time of open dialogue.

The Facebook post says the march’s overall goal is “to get commitments from our elected officials to change the conversation around public safety. We expect to receive statements from the Cadillac Police and City Officials in response to the recent protests and riots across the country.”