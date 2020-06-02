Artist Profile: Olive M. Craig Gallery

Our artist profile this week features a virtual show from some talented people in Sault Ste. Marie. Every year artists look forward to submitting to the Alberta House Art Show. They get the chance to network and share their work with others, helping to build a visual arts community.

This year, the Olive M. Craig Gallery, which is responsible for scheduling at the Alberta House, decided to create a digital show to share. There was no jury, entry fee, or best of show.

The show instead focusses on the joy of seeing and sharing what has been created in what they call “COVID Claustrophobia”.

Click here to view the virtual show.