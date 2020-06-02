Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Nigel, Breeze & Spunky

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Nigel, Breeze and Spunky–just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up, we have Nigel!

Nigel is a handsome, young Walker Coonhound and walking is what he loves to do.

Not only is he always up for a walk, but he is extremely well-behaved on the leash. Nigel loves to get out and help on hunts, too.

He is the perfect partner in crime.

If you would like to meet Nigel, you can find him at the Great Lakes Humane Society in Traverse City.

Next up we have Breeze.

Breeze is a 3-year-old Staffordshire terrier mix, and this little lady is a true free spirit. She is sure to bring a smile to anyone’s face.

Breeze gets along great with both other dogs and kids. She wouldn’t hurt a fly, although she is known for chasing a squirrel or two.

If you would like to meet Breeze, you can find her at the Ausable Valley Animal Shelter in Grayling.

And last but not least, we have Spunky.

Spunky is just 9-months-old and will give you all the affection you could ask for.

He loves to be rubbed and is always looking to get some cuddles in. Spunky would be the perfect addition to any family.

If you want to meet Spunky, you can find him at One Love Rescue in Houghton Lake.