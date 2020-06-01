State Orders All Auto Insurers to Refund Drivers Due to COVID-19

Since fewer people are driving during the coronavirus crisis the state ordered all auto insurers in Michigan to refund drivers.

Because of the extreme restrictions the past couple months the state says insurers must issue refunds or premium waivers to consumers.

Governor Whitmer says, “Every family is feeling added financial pressure due to this virus, and this order will provide some much needed relief to drivers.”

The deadline is June 10th for insurers to submit a filing that includes the refund or premium waiver amount.