Some Traverse City Waters Declared Safe, Tested for E. coli After Sewage Spill

Grand Traverse County Health Officials say it is now safe to swim in some Traverse City waters after an accidental sewage spill.

Last week, flash floods triggered the release of 54,000 gallons of untreated material into the Boardman River.

Now, water samplings show that E. coli levels at several area beaches meet acceptable health standards.

This means it is now OK to swim at Clinch Park, Bryant Park and the Senior Center beaches.

Officials also say the lower Boardman River and Sunset Park Beach have acceptable levels for “partial body-contact” for activities like wading, fishing or paddling.

The health department plans to do additional testing on Monday.