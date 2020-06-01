Sault Ste. Marie Protesters Show Support for National Movement

In downtown Sault Ste Marie Monday evening, about 200 people protested on the corner of Ashmun and Portage.

The protest started around 4:30 p.m. with the focus on the death of George Floyd, racism, and equality.

All ages were represented to show support.

The Soo is a small city, but protesters say it is still important for them to show their support for change.

“We want it known that even in the smallest towns voices can be heard and the black community have our support from any corner of the world even in the smallest communities. In the end, it’s taking care of humanity is the end goal,” said Tomantha Sylvester.

On Saturday, a smaller protest was held, but thanks to social media this one was much bigger.