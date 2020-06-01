Protesters Plead for Refocus: Leaders Say Violence, Looting ‘Hijacked’ National Discussion

For the sixth night, protests erupted across the United States over the death of George Floyd

At least 40 cities have now imposed curfews—including Detroit. And National Guard members have been activated in 15 states and Washington, D.C.

Many protests have tried to keep the focus on George Floyd after several demonstrations regressed into violence across the country.

Law enforcement and city officials have pleaded with protesters not to engage in violence or vandalism. The mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, says behavior like that needs to stop.

“They have not just caused chaos and damage,” Garcetti says. “They are hijacking a moment and changing the conversation.”

And while much of the focus has been on the nature of the protests, many leaders say it is important not to forget the root issue: the fact black Americans feel tired and frustrated by the treatment they receive from white police officers.

Protests are expected to continue Monday.

Meanwhile, President Trump says he is designating Antifa as a terrorist organization following the demonstrations nationwide.

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Antifa is short for anti-fascists. It describes a broad militant movement whose political beliefs lean toward the far left but do not conform with the Democratic Party’s platform.

Federal law enforcement officials say they are aware of outside groups behind some of the property destruction and violence.

They say those groups are using the cover of the legitimate protests in Minneapolis and other cities.

Right now it is unclear if Antifa is behind any of the recent violence.

During Friday’s protest against racial injustice in Washington, the White House was put on lockdown.

And the White House now says President Trump was briefly taken to the underground bunker. They say he was there for just less than an hour before being brought back upstairs.