Mecosta Co. Undersheriff Reacts to Protests

With protests going on around the country, and here in Northern Michigan, law enforcement are voicing their opinion on recent events.

Mecosta County Undersheriff James Taylor said he’s disgusted that America has gotten to this point.

He said force is not tolerated with the Mecosta County Sheriff Department, and hopes America can come together to have a conversation, rather than turn to violence.

“I don’t think you solve the problem by criminal behavior like riots,” said Undersheriff Taylor. “I believe that peaceful protests are good voice.”

Undersheriff Taylor says the riots he’s seen in big cities have been “extremely, extremely disturbing.”