Healthy Living: Knees as Good as New

It’s one of the most widely done orthopedic procedures, but as many as one in five patients, or 20%, say they still feel chronic pain or are unhappy with the results after knee replacement surgery.

Now a new cutting-edge robotic system for knee replacement may offer patients much better results.

Courtney Hunter explains in Healthy Living.

Five hospitals nationwide tested the TSolution on over 115 patients.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the technology approval in October 2019.