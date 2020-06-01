Grand Traverse Co. Animal Control Needs Help Saving Puppy

Grand Traverse County Animal Control needs help saving a puppy that was found badly injured without a collar or microchip.

On Thursday, animal control responded to a call of a dog hit by a car.

He is a one or two year old lab with injuries to his head, lungs and pelvis.

After surgery, his recovery has been remarkable, with vets calling him Lucky Dog.

But with no owner coming forward, animal control has been accepting donations for medical bills.

And with a final surgery scheduled for this Thursday, he needs your help now.

“His pelvic surgery is estimated at $2800 to $3600. So the goal is right around $6,000 for this guy from start to finish,” said Grand Traverse County Animal Control Supervisor, Jaime Croel.

The owner has until Tuesday to claim their dog, or it will be taken to a foster home to recover before finding a new home.

