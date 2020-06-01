Grand Traverse Agencies on the Lookout for COVID-19 Testing Scam

The latest scam to hit northern Michigan appears to be one focused on fake COVID-19 testing.

Now police and fire officials in Grand Traverse County are keeping an eye out for a man who was offering the phony Coronavirus testing over the weekend.

The Metro Fire Chief says the man was set up in the area of U-S 31 and Four Mile Road yesterday, but was gone when investigators arrived. The man claimed to be working with the fire service, but didn’t specify which agency he represented. He was apparently charging people for the Covid testing and offering it as a service to “help out” – but Metro Fire says it’s a scam.

Metro Fire Chief Pat Parker says, “Anything the fire department is going to do is in going to be in conjunction with the Health Department. They’re the experts in testing. Is it important to do testing? Absolutely. But there was one out at the ballpark this weekend so if you wanted to get tested that was the place to go.”

The chief says firefighters don’t do Coronavirus tests, and remind you that legitimate testing is announced by the health department, hospitals and clinics, or other official agencies.