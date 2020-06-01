Gaylord Hotels Deliver 4200 Lunches to Area Seniors During Stay-at-Home Order

Two Gaylord hotels teamed up to make sure no shut-in seniors go hungry during the stay-at-home order.

In March, 9&10 News told you how Gaylord’s Fairfield Inn and Hampton Inn teamed up to make sure students out of school still had lunch.

Once other organizations stepped up to fill that need, they saw another.

They began delivering lunches to seniors and home-bound Gaylord residents, serving about 4,200 lunches to date.

They say it’s about more than just the food.

“I think it’s more about letting citizens of Gaylord know they haven’t been forgotten, we do care, even though we can’t give them a hug physically, we can give them a hug with these little brown bag lunches,” said Eileen Tussey, General Manager of the Fairfield Inn.

Tussey says they are so thankful to the response from the community.

They will stop their program June 12 and donate any leftover food to the local food pantry.