Detroit, Grand Rapids Impose Curfews Amid Nationwide Protests

Two of Michigan's biggest cities are imposing curfews to minimize chaos and damage from protests and riots.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is implementing a curfew starting Sunday at 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday.

He says it is intended to discourage people who live outside the city from coming in.

In Grand Rapids, they stared a curfew Sunday at 7 p.m.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss says they are working to get the support of the National Guard to try and keep the city calm.

