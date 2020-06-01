Coronavirus Crisis: Mixed Signs Across U.S.

New York City, the nation’s coronavirus epicenter, is on track for a reopening as infections in other states are still piling up.

Over the weekend, a new positive coronavirus test in Missouri is thought to have put hundreds of people at risk. That person “was likely incubating” while at a massive pool party on Memorial Day weekend at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks.

That news comes as new hospitalizations in the U.S. have continued to go down.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo hinted at a possible reopening, but many business owners say they need more answers.

Governor Cuomo says the state will likely reopen the week of June 8.

New York and New Jersey make up nearly 40% of all coronavirus deaths in the U.S.

Brazil is now the second country to top half a million confirmed cases of coronavirus. Only the U.S. has more confirmed cases.

The country’s health minister reported 16,000 new cases in the last 24 hours

President Jair Bolsonaro has consistently criticized social distancing measures implemented by governors and mayors across the country.

He has also continued holding massive rallies where people do not practice social distancing.

The U.S. will soon start to send thousands of ventilators—as well as hydroxychloroquine—the controversial malaria drug that has been pushed by President Trump.