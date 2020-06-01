Chateau Grand Traverse Raises Over $1,000 for Step Up Northern Michigan

Many wineries have seen a decrease in sales due to COVID-19, but they still are trying to help people.

Chateau Grand Traverse collected donations from guests.

Any online or phone order could add a $5 donation to their cart.

Chateau Grand Traverse matched each donation, raising more than a $1,000 for Step Up Northern Michigan to distribute meals and other goods to families in the Traverse City region.

Chateau Grand Traverse says they were pleasantly surprised by the community response.

“We look forward to hopefully being able to do some more of these partnerships even once we’re up and running and people can kind of come in. We can talk to guests a little bit more about the nonprofit and the kind of things they do in our area,” said Marketing Coordinator, Megan Molloy.

Chateau Grand Traverse is now open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with limited capacity.