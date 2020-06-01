Angels of Action Start New Summer Food Program

Mecosta County nonprofit Angels of Action is continuing efforts to feed kids over the summer.

Angels of Action has been handing out lunches to kids since mid March, but a new program will continue to give fresh lunches to children over the summer.

“Our summer lunch program wasn’t going to start until next summer,” said Angels of Action Community Outreach coordinator Kim Easler, “but given the current situation needs, we wanted to continue to be here for the community.”

The program will help give kids meals they wouldn’t normally get, especially during the pandemic.