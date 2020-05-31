Volunteers Clean up Downtown Grand Rapids After Night of Protests

Demonstrators across the country are protesting the death of George Floyd.

Floyd was killed earlier this week at the hands of four police officers who were holding him down. His last words were pleas for help.

In Grand Rapids, what started off as a peaceful demonstration turned wild. There were fires and damage to downtown businesses.

Sunday morning, volunteers from across the city came to help clean up.

“It was unnecessary rioting that took the focus off of a peaceful protest…where the community came together to support change in the law enforcement in their interactions with the African American community,” volunteer Katrina Williams said. “When the individuals who were here really standing for peace and change left, there were people here whose only intentions and their agenda was to create mayhem.”