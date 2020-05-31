Midland County Warns Residents About Future Tittabawassee River Water Levels

Midland County officials are warning homeowners they should expect to water levels on the Tittabawassee River to chance faster than before.

Because of dam failures: the path, flow and forecasting of the river has shifted.

The Army Corps of Engineers and the National Weather Service say the river will now rise and crest faster than it did.

They say people who live in the impacted area will need to pay close attention to public safety alerts during future rain and flood events.

To sign up for Midland County alerts, go to:

https://midland911.org/GetHelpWith/SigningupforNixle.aspx

To monitor the Tittabawassee River levels and forecasts on the National Weather Service page:

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=dtx&gage=midm4

To monitor the river on the USGS site, click here.