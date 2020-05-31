Midland County Warns Residents About Future Tittabawassee River Levels

Midland County officials are warning homeowners to expect water levels on the Tittabawassee River to change faster going forward.

They say the path, flow and forecasting of the river have all been impacted by dam failures.

The Army Corps of Engineers and the National Weather Service both expected the river to rise and crest at faster rates.

They recommend people who live in the impacted area to pay close attention to public safety alerts during future rain and flood events.

To sign up for Midland County alerts, go to:

https://midland911.org/GetHelpWith/SigningupforNixle.aspx

To monitor the Tittabawassee River levels and forecasts on the National Weather Service page:

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=dtx&gage=midm4

To monitor the river on the USGS site, click here.