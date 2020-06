Health officials say more than 57,000 cases of the coronavirus have now been confirmed in Michigan.

On Sunday, the state said there were 513 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total to 57,397.

The death toll is now at 5,491 after 28 new deaths.

The number of people listed as recovered as of Friday is 38,099.

For information on county-by-county coronavirus cases, go to michigan.gov/coronavirus.