Historical Society of Michigan Raising Money for Flooded Museums

The Historical Society of Michigan is holding a crowd-funding campaign to help Midland-area museums impacted this month’s flood.

Money from their Go-Fund-Me campaign will help preserve and restore damaged property and artifacts.

Almost a dozen buildings in the Sanford Centennial Museum Complex were damaged.

In Midland, the Doan History Center was flooded along with the basement at the Midland Center for the Arts.

That basement was housing some of the city’s large artifacts, which were moved there after flooding in 2017.

