Health Department Warns of Possible Exposure Locations in Gaylord, Petoskey

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan had released a new list of possible coronavirus exposure sites.

They say someone who recently tested positive for the coronavirus was at three locations on Friday in Gaylord and Petoskey.

Odawa Casino, Petoskey, between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Pine Squirrel Bar and Grill, Gaylord, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Paul’s Pub, Gaylord, between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The health department says the risk of exposure was low, but asks anyone who was at these places around those times to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you develop symptoms like fever, cough, or loss of taste and smell, call your primary care doctor. If you do not have one, call the Health Department of Northwest Michigan at 1-800-432-4121.