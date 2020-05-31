Gaylord Photographer Gives H.S Students Prom Photoshoot

High School students all over the country won’t be attending prom this year. But thanks to two Gaylord photographers, Otsego County students will have prom photos to last them a lifetime.

“Almost everything is getting taken away or canceled from them and it’s not their fault,” said photographer, Celeste Feole.

She invited Ostesgo County high school students to the Michaywe Clubhouse for their own prom photoshoot.

“I just thought why don’t we put together a senior prom night photoshoot? Because they don’t get to experience that this year,” Feole said.

Senior Elijah Fisher is leaving to join the Marine Corps in a month and he was happy to give his girlfriend a prom-like experience.

“I don’t know for a fact if I’ll be able to make my girlfriend’s senior prom,” Fisher said. “So this is just a guarantee that I, at least, get some type of prom experience with her and that she doesn’t have both her senior proms ripped away from her as well.”

For one Spanish exchange student, Africa Fernandez, this was her only shot at an American prom experience.

“For me, it’s really important because in Spain we don’t have this. It was really excited for prom with the dress and the dance,” Fernandez said.

In a crazy year, it’s a unique way to make the best out of the situation.

Fisher says, “It’s an experience that no one else is going to have and you just have to keep moving on.”

Celeste is also offering cap and gown photo sessions.