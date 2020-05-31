Drivers Ed Owners Frustrated Over Reopening

With the reopening of Secretary of State appointments on June 1, driver’s education owners are wondering about the state of their businesses, as well.

Right now, driver’s education courses cannot open under Gov. Whitmer’s executive order.

Ashley Ingraham, owner of Drive My Way Drivers Ed in Traverse City, said her customers have been asking when she’s reopening.

“We don’t know,” Ingraham said. “We have no timeline.”

Driver’s ed reopening has been categorized with schools and daycare openings in stage 5 of the governor’s MI Safe Start Plan, something Ingraham said doesn’t apply to her business.

“We aren’t funded by the state, we don’t get any funding at all from the state. We’re privately owned and operated,” Ingraham said. “It’s kind of a tough point there where, kind of like the salon owners, they wanna open; we know we can do it safely.”

Ingraham said she and other drivers’ ed companies have contacted Secretary of State and the governor’s office in hopes of opening up earlier.