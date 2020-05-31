Consumers Energy and DTE Energy Extends Shut-Off Protections During Pandemic

Regulated Michigan utility companies are extending shut-off protections to help customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

As the unemployment rate grows, many across the state are struggling to pay their bills.

The Michigan Public Service Commission has directed electric and natural gas utilities to file affirmations they will put customer safeguards in place.

Consumers Energy and DTE Energy say their shut-off protections, flexible payment plans and other options will continue through June 12.

If you need assistance with paying bills or other help, call 2-1-1.