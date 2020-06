94-Year-Old Dead in Rollover Crash in Missaukee Co.

A 94-year-old is dead after a rollover crash in Missaukee County.

The crash happened Saturday night around 6 p.m.

Michigan State Police say Gerald Kincaid, from Lansing, flew off Stoney Corners Road in Riverside Township and hit an embankment.

He was flown to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and later died from his injuries. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt. The crash is under investigation.