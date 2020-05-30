State Reports 263 New COVID-19 Cases, 57 Deaths

State health officials report almost 5,000 more people have recovered from the coronavirus.

38,099 Michigan residents are listed as recovered as of May 29.

One week ago, the number of recoveries stood at 33,168.

On Saturday, officials also reported an additional 263 new cases of the coronavirus.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 56,884.

Another 57 people are dead, making the death toll 5,463.

37 of those deaths were identified during a tri-weekly vital records review.