Spike in Newaygo and Oceana County COVID-19 Cases Attributed to People Not Following Guidelines

Newaygo and Oceana counties are seeing a spike coronavirus cases according to Northern Michigan health officials.

Within the past month, District Health Department #10 says confirmed cases in their region at 363 as of Saturday.

On April 30, confirmed cases were at 164.

This is an increase of 121%.

DHD#10 says this is because some individuals are not following safety guidelines.

Many of the new cases are being attributed to large family gatherings.

People without symptoms spread the virus to relatives and then to co-workers.

Others caught the virus while working outside the county and unknowingly brought it home.

Do your best to stay on your property except for essential trips or exercise.

Always stay six feet away from others who are not in your household.

If you are medically able to, cover your face while in public.

Try to think of alternatives to serving meals “buffet” style for your holiday

cookouts.

cookouts. Remember, gatherings of 10 or less are only permitted in Region 6 and 8.

For more information and recommendations from District Health Department #10, click here.