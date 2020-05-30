Pit Spitter’s Turtle Creek Stadium, Mackinaw Recreation Center & Dow Diamond Host Free COVID-19 Testing

Counties across the region are working to isolate and identify new cases.

Three health departments in 9&10’s viewing area will be offering free tests this weekend.

In Traverse City, the Michigan National Guard will be hosting the site at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The site is open to anyone, regardless of if you’re having symptoms or not and you do not need an appointment.

Results will get back to you in three-to-four days.

Health officials say they are gearing up to test thousands through tomorrow.

“We don’t have a projected number just yet, but we’re prepared to administer a significant amount of tests,” said Mike Lahey of the Grand Traverse County Health Department.

“As many tests as the public would like to turn out for.”

The testing site will be open Sunday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

If you can’t make it to Traverse City, there will also be free testing in Mackinaw City.

The National Guard has a drive-thru site set up inside the Mackinaw Recreation Center.

It will be open Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

In Midland, there will be drive-thru testing Sunday at Dow Diamond from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

They ask for people to bring a face mask, a photo ID, and their insurance card if possible.

The test can cause some discomfort.

Some people who have been through the process test bringing water and chewing gum for use afterward.

Free Drive-Thru Testing Locations on May 31