Mecosta County Sheriff Arrests Teen for Attempted Murder

Saturday, deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old Grant Township female for multiple charges including attempted first degree murder.

They say the teen used multiple weapons to stab another 14-year-old female from Big Rapids; and was allegedly plotting to murder on her family’s property in Grant Township.

The victim was transported to Grand Rapids by Aeromed for treatment for her life-threatening injuries.

The teen suspect remains in custody awaiting probate court action.