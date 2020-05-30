Local Colleges, Sponsors Raise Thousands of Dollars for Big Brothers Big Sisters

For the last six years, Northwestern Michigan College’s spring semester business communications class has hosted the Big Little Hero Race to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan.

This year, they had to cancel the race due to the coronavirus, but they were still able to raise $18,000 for the cause.

Even though the race did not happen, they still wanted to be able to put something on for the kids.

On Saturday morning, representatives from NMC, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the Kirtland Regional Police Academy came together for quick, social-distanced gathering for some of the children involved with the organization.

Kirtland was a sponsor for the race and raised $1,800 for the cause.

“One of my students at NMC partnered with their police academy and they were able to raise money as one of our sponsors adding to that $18,000,” said Kristy McDonald, the Director of Experimental Learning at NMC.

The police academy did a fundraiser of their own.

“Our director actually had the idea of making dog tags for us so we got those and it said ‘Kirtland Regional Police Academy’ on them,” said Cadet Ryan Cox. “So we ended up selling those to family members and things for a couple dollars apiece. And we got the money together and gave it back and donated it to the charity. We also came together and donated money out of our own pocket. I mean the last day of donations we had 5 or 6 cadets fall out of formation and walk up to the director and hand her money which was awesome to see.”

On Saturday morning, they presented Big Brothers Big Sisters with the money they raised, showed some of their physical training they do in the academy, handed out gifts, and let the kids see the inside of their police training vehicle.

“It’s fun to see them get in the car and see the lights go on and it’s just fun to watch their faces brighten up,” added Cox.

With or without the race, it is all about giving back.

“It’s awesome to see the ripple effect of a project that started long ago just in a business class how far it actually is reaching,” said McDonald.

The money raised goes towards the matching of children and their mentors through the program. For more information, you can visit their website.