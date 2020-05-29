‘Veterans in Crisis’ Aids Our Northern Michigan Servicemen and Women

Unemployment numbers are on the rise, and even with government support – some are still on the brink of losing everything they own. Even our nation’s heroes are feeling the financial woes – in addition to the trauma, they were exposed to while serving our county.

Since 2017, an organization in Traverse City – Veterans in Crisis – have made it their mission to help veterans who have been honorably or medically discharged. This includes financial, mental health, and job support programs.

Due to the pandemic, Veterans in Crisis have been receiving an influx of applications, and with many of their charity events being canceled or postponed – they need help more than ever.

Back in February, 9 & 10 News in partnership with WTCM Radio – hosted their first TC Expo which raised money for local charities. Veterans in Crisis was one of the charities that received a check for $1652.50.

They plan on using it towards helping selected Northern Michigan veterans with their medical bills, rent, and/or other needs.

“You guys have helped us tremendously and we can’t thank you enough,” said chairman, David Mikowski.

Just like many charities, they are accepting donations all year round, and you can help them by donating here.

If you are a veteran in need of assistance, please click here to sign up for their programs.

They are also still making plans for their 2020 Golfing For Vets at LochenHeath event, taking place on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. To get updates about the event – click here