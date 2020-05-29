Trump Vs Twitter: Executive Order Cracks Down on Social Media

President Trump signed an executive order aimed at cracking down on social media companies.

The executive order curtails section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields social media companies from lawsuits over what their users post.

The move is in response to Twitter fact-checking two tweets from the president about mail-in ballots.

The president says his executive order also blocks taxpayer dollars to social media companies if they are found to have engaged in censorship.

Legal experts say the order will not stand up in court, and Twitter’s CEO says the company will continue fact-checking disputed claims.