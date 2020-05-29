Traverse City Recovering After Flash Floods

Traverse City is still recovering after Thursday’s intense rainfall and flash floods.

The downpours turned streets into rivers and also triggered an infrastructure malfunction which led to a sewage spill through the Boardman River and out to Lake Michigan.

The health department issued a no body contact advisory with waters for Clinch Park Beach, Sunset Park Beach, Bryant Park Beach and Traverse City Senior Center Beach until further notice.

Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has been contacted.

They are working to fix the issue with local officials.

The Grand Traverse Health Department is warning that the water is not safe for swimming, kayaking, or any kind of body contact.

The quick intense showers overloaded a pump in downtown Traverse City, which triggered the sewage to emerge out of a manhole downtown, and then into the Boardman River, and eventually the lake.

The sewage flowed for more than nine hours, releasing as much as 200,000 gallons of raw material into our waters.

The health department says they haven’t seen a flash flood like that in 20 years, which is what caused the malfunction.

The health department is hoping the pollution will clear up in the next few days but it depends on weather conditions.