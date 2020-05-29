Superhero Cosplay Group Uses the ‘Power of Love’ to Save the Day

What just started out as a 6 member alliance, The League of Enchantment has now over 90 cosplayers ranging from villains and superheroes to anime and folk characters.

These cosplayers have made it their mission to help bring smiles, strength, and love to Michigan children currently in the hospital.

“The League’s main focus is to visit kids in hospitals and to brighten their day. At a hospital visit, we bring a toy and a comic book to every child we visit. Not only is this to give them something new to do, but to remind them of their visit with their favorite superhero. Some of the most powerful visits are when the parents tell us that, “This is the first time he has smiled since he got there,” or a doctor thanks us for brightening up the hospital floor that day. Our visits don’t just help the kids….they help the parents, nurses, and doctors also.” – The League of Enchantment

At this time, they are not making live appearances due to COVID-19. For now, they are making videos with personalized messages and sending them to the children.

If you would like more information about The League of Enchantment – click here