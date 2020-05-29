Retiring Well: Selling Your Business

We have tips and tricks to help you plan your retirement every weekend on 9&10 News.

The financial advice comes to you Sunday mornings on Retiring Well at 11:30 a.m.

Each week they talk about ways to help you get ready for a successful retirement.

But this week comes with a little different twist.

For some people, planning your retirement means planning to sell your business.

And that can require an expert to help with placing a value on your operation and helping you find a buyer.

“Somebody will have a company for a lot of years and now it comes time to sell. They don’t want to put a sign out front saying ‘I am for sale.’ So they have to go the non-traditional routes to work with these consultants to connect them to buyers, without letting their competition know that they’re up for sale,” explained Larry Flynn, a financial advisor with Centennial Wealth Advisory.

Retiring Well is put on by Centennial Wealth Advisory.

You can catch it on 9&10 at 11:30 Sunday morning.